Whitewater rescue ranch home to abandoned livestock animals

Published 10:06 AM

WHITEWATER, Calif. (KESQ) - At Lost Creek Canyon Ranch, owner Mike Rivkin has over a dozen miniature horses, among tons of other rescued animals.

Rivkin says nearly all have been rescued from homes where owners couldn't fully take care of animals, and underestimated the responsibility of livestock when purchasing. 

Now, he says it's a learning opportunity for visitors on the responsibility of caring for farm animals.

Recent price spikes in hay, livestock feed and gas have also fueled cost concerns.

Athena Jreij

