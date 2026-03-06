Skip to Content
BNP Paribas Open: Friday featured handful of stars making 2026 tournament debut

KESQ
By
Published 4:11 PM

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) -- It was a jam-packed Friday, on and off the court, at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Many star players making their first appearance in main draw competition at the 2026 BNP Paribas Open.

Stadium 1 and Stadium 2 showcased a number of great second round matches for men's and women's singles.

Click HERE for a full look at scores from Friday.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the BNP Paribas Open.

Blake Arthur

