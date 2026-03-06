Coachella Valley residents will lose an hour of sleep this weekend as daylight saving time begins

Clocks move forward one hour early Sunday morning, meaning people across the Coachella Valley will wake up with less sleep but gain an extra hour of daylight in the evening.

Health experts say the sudden change can disrupt the body’s circadian rhythm, the internal clock that regulates sleep and wake cycles. According to research from institutions including Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Stanford Medicine, the shift can temporarily increase risks for health and safety issues in the days immediately following the time change.

Studies show spikes in heart attacks, strokes, and cardiovascular problems after the clock moves forward. Experts also report an increase in fatal traffic accidents and workplace injuries, often linked to sleep deprivation and fatigue.

The sleep disruption can also impact productivity, as many people experience grogginess and decreased focus during the first few days after the switch.

Despite those concerns, the extra daylight later in the day does come with potential benefits for communities like those in the Coachella Valley.

Longer evenings often encourage people to spend more time outdoors, whether that means exercising, attending events, or enjoying local restaurants and entertainment. That can also provide a boost to businesses in retail, tourism, and hospitality sectors, especially as the Valley heads into its busy spring season.

Researchers have also found that later sunsets can correlate with lower evening crime rates and may reduce the need for electric lighting, though energy savings can sometimes be offset by higher air conditioning use in warmer climates.

Still, some sleep and health experts continue to question the long-term impacts of changing the clocks twice a year. Many researchers advocate for the U.S. to adopt permanent standard time, arguing it better aligns with the body’s natural sleep cycle.

For now, valley residents will need to adjust their schedules as the time change takes effect, with experts recommending going to bed slightly earlier and maintaining consistent sleep habits to ease the transition.