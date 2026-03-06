Fire at vacation rental property near Shadow Hills High School

INDIO, Calif. (CNS) - Firefighters are on-scene at a Three-Alarm fire the Desert Ridge Estate in north Indio that has engulfed the property.

The fire reported at 7:43 p.m. tonight at that vacation and event rental property on Jefferson Street and Avenue 40, adjacent to the high school's athletic fields.

A property manager has told News Channel 3 that the property is a total loss, but there have been no injuries.

