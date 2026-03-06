Two burglary suspects arrested for storage theft in Rancho Mirage

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif (CNS) - Two men suspected of breaking into a construction storage container in Rancho Mirage and stealing multiple electrical and construction materials were taken into custody Friday.

Deputies assigned to the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station responded at about 6:35 a.m. on Feb 24 after receiving reports of a burglary at a business in the 72000 block of Frank Sinatra Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff*s Office.



Investigators from the station's Robbery and Burglary Suppression Team determined, after further investigation, that a 29-year-old man from Riverside along with a 44-year old man from Perris were allegedly connected to the burglary.



Both suspects were taken into custody and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of burglary, grand theft, felony vandalism, theft with prior convictions, conspiracy, and possession of stolen property.



Several search warrants were executed as part of the investigation, leading investigators to the 1500 block of Marigold Drive in Perris and the 5400 block of Felspar in an unincorporated area near Riverside, where they recovered the victim's stolen property, sheriff's officials said.