Coachella Valley Firebirds celebrate local educators with Teacher Appreciation Night

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — The Coachella Valley Firebirds are set to celebrate local educators this weekend with a special Teacher Appreciation Night focused on literacy and community engagement.

The event takes place Sunday at 3 p.m. PT at Acrisure Arena and is presented by the Walter Clark Legal Group. The afternoon will highlight the work of teachers across the Coachella Valley while also promoting the importance of reading for families.

As fans enter the arena, volunteers from the Riverside County Office of Education’s “Read with Me” program will be stationed at every entrance handing out free books. Organizers say the effort is designed to encourage children and families to build strong reading habits and make literacy accessible to the community.

Teachers attending the game will also be recognized throughout the event for their contributions to local students and schools.

The 3 p.m. start time makes the game a family-friendly Sunday outing, combining professional hockey with a community-centered celebration of education.

The Firebirds are also offering a special ticket promotion for fans. Using the code “GOLD,” tickets are available for $20.06 as part of the team’s “Gold Medal Seats” Olympic offer, which is valid for all home games through March 13.

Organizers say the event aims to bring together sports, education, and families while spotlighting the teachers who help shape the community.