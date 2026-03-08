Palm Springs Jewish Film Festival grows, expanding lineup

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The 13th annual Palm Springs Jewish Film Festival opened this weekend, bringing dozens of films and filmmakers to the Coachella Valley.

Organizers said the festival, held at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, has grown in popularity now featuring more films and spanning more days than in years past.

The festival is 6 days, running through March 12, with screenings and Q&A's scheduled throughout the week. There are 22 films.

