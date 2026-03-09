Skip to Content
Mobile home scorched by possible electrical fire in Thousand Palms

KESQ
By
New
Published 9:24 PM

Thousand Palms, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters are currently mopping up a mobile home fire that broke out at a residence at the Tri Palm Estates & Country Club in Thousand Palms.

The incident commander on scene told News Channel 3 the fire was reported just before 8 p.m. tonight in the garage of a home on Oakland Hills Street.

They said the reports from neighbors believed it to be an electrical fire at first, worsened by propane tanks in the garage area before flames spread into the residence.

Crews have not yet located or made contact with the homeowner, and no injuries have been reported yet.

Stay with News Channel 3 for further updates.

Bruno Lopez-Vega

