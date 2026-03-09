Skip to Content
Pedestrian in critical condition after Palm Desert collision

today at 9:49 PM
Published 9:52 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Palm Desert, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area of 42nd Avenue and Cook Street at around 8:03 p.m. for reports of a traffic collision. When they arrived, they found a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Officials said the pedestrian suffered major injuries and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to deputies. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were immediately available.

