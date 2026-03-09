Skip to Content
RV engulfed in flames after crash near Indio–Coachella Border

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Four people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a collision involving an RV near the border of Indio and Coachella on Sunday night, according to CAL FIRE and eyewitness accounts.

The crash happened near Avenue 48 and Highway 111, where two vehicles collided and one - an RV - became fully engulfed in flames. CAL FIRE and a viewer shared images showing an RV fire and a crashed sedan.

Authorities briefly blocked the roadway for about an hour as crews extinguished the flames and cleared the scene.

No additional information about the cause of the crash was immediately available.

