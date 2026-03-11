Skip to Content
News

Palm Springs City Council to consider updated timeline for long-delayed Dream Hotel

By
New
Published 5:55 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)  - The long-delayed Dream Hotel project was back in front of city leaders during Wednesday's Palm Springs City Council meeting.

The project, located at the northwest corner of Avenida Caballeros and East Amado Road, has been in the works for decades.

Now, city staff are asking council to approve an amendment with the developer that includes a new timeline for when the hotel is going to be built.

City documents show a plan to have the project completed by December 2028.

If approved, items on the timeline would start soon.

The staff report shows site investigative work starting at the end of March.

It says financing would be completed by September, with construction starting in October.

The report states construction would finish December 30th, 2028. The hotel would open the following day.

The proposed amendment also includes additional community outreach requirements. 

For example, the developer would commit to creating a project website providing periodic updates and coordinating with City staff on agendas and follow-up responses.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage as the meeting gets underway.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Shay Lawson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.