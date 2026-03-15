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Classic cars roll into Coachella for Suavecito Sunday

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Published 5:18 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ)  - Classic cars, lowriders and live music brought the community together Sunday afternoon for the City of Coachella’s Suavecito Sunday car show.

The event, held behind the Coachella Library on Seventh Street, featured dozens of custom and classic cars, food trucks and family-friendly activities.

Andrew Simmons, Coachella City Engineer/Public Works Director, said the show has been a longtime community tradition but was moved this year.

“We wanted to move it behind the library to make it more intimate," Simmons said. "That way the crowds can really interact with the cars better and interact with the events."

The show also included a judged competition this year, with the best car in the show earning an $1,000 cash prize.

For many car owners, the event is about more than winning.

Frank Duran, president of the City Cruisers Car Club, brought a cruiser he has owned for 50 years.

"This is actually the first time I’m really showing it,” Duran said. “It took 4 years to build.”

Suavecito Sunday runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and features live music, food vendors and dozens of cars on display.

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Shay Lawson

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