I-Team Investigation: Dust to Data, new monitors and cameras lead to new air pollution discoveries

Coachella Valley residents have long shared concerns about our dusty days following Tropical Storm Hilary in 2023, as well as potential health hazards from the grit we might be breathing in on windy days.

In a preview of Jeff Stahl's latest I-team Investigation, Dust to Data, see how two and a half years later, the South Coast Air Quality Management District says our air quality has returned to pre-storm normals. That news comes as it's also installing new air monitors and environmental cameras following new discoveries.

SCAQMD says its new data, from additional monitoring sites, show that some areas of the Coachella Valley have air quality much worse than others when the winds blow.

Dr. Scott Epstein is an Air Quality Specialist with SCAQMD and said of one location, “If you add up the number of exceedances in 2025, at this site, were at 33. Remember, in Indio and Palm Springs, we’re at 10. So this site is much dustier.”

On Thursday, News Channel 3's Jeff Stahl reveals the new steps SCAQMD is taking to understand exactly what's going on with our dust air pollution, and the next steps in reducing it.

SCAQMD Deputy Executive Officer Sarah Rees, Ph.D., said, “We're very concerned about the levels of dust in the region, and are committed to working on strategies to reduce it.”

We have a lot more for you to see on the new insights being revealed and how they may impact efforts to clean our air in the months and years ahead.

See the full report on our latest I-Team Investigation-- "Dust to Data" all new at 6:00 p.m. Thursday on KESQ News Channel 3.