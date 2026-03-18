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Barracuda beat Firebirds 5-1, snap Coachella Valley’s four-game win streak

Coachella Valley Firebirds
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New
Published 6:16 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost to the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday morning at Tech CU Arena by the final score of 5-1.

The game had an unusual start time of 10:30 a.m.

J.R. Avon scored the Firebirds’ only goal, coming at the 12:54 mark of the third period, assisted by Logan Morrison and Kaden Hammell.

With the assist in today’s game, Logan Morrison now stands alone atop the Firebirds’ franchise leaderboard for most career assists (81).

Click HERE to view the game’s full box score.

The loss snaps Coachella Valley’s four-game winning streak and moves their record to 30-21-5-0 on the season.

Coachella Valley’s powerplay unit continues to be an area of concern. The Firebirds have now gone 13 consecutive games without a powerplay goal (0-for-34).

The Firebirds continue their road trip this weekend in Loveland, CO against the Colorado Eagles.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebirds hockey.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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