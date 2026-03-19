Skip to Content
News

Desert heat wave puts extra pressure on tires for valley residents

By
New
Published 10:14 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - As temperatures in the Coachella Valley climb into the triple digits, the extreme heat is doing more than making people uncomfortable, it’s putting added stress on vehicles, especially tires.

Heat can significantly impact tire safety, increasing internal pressure as air expands, about one PSI for every 10-degree rise in temperature. On days above 110°F, that pressure can build quickly.

Hot pavement, which can reach up to 150°F, also softens rubber, causing tires to wear down faster. Over time, constant exposure to heat and UV rays can dry out the rubber, leading to cracks and weakening the tire’s structure. In severe cases, that can result in tread separation or even a blowout.

Experts say underinflated tires are especially dangerous in the heat. Low pressure causes more flexing, creating additional friction and heat that can push tires to fail.

To stay safe, drivers should check tire pressure in the morning before driving, follow the recommended PSI listed on the driver’s door, avoid overloading vehicles, and park in shaded areas when possible.

With desert temperatures rising, a quick tire check could help prevent a dangerous situation on the road.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Timothy Foster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.