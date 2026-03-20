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Kaiser Health Care unions ratify new contracts

KESQ
By
New
Published 9:10 PM

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (KESQ) — After months of negations, including multiple strikes, UNAC/UHCP health care professionals have voted to ratify new contracts with Kaiser Permanente.

During this negotiation period, union members walked off the job in January in what became the longest open-ended strike by nurses and health care professionals in U.S. history, lasting nearly a month.

“This agreement reflects everything our members stood up and stood together for: safe staffing, improved access, and respect for the professionals who provide critical care every day,” said Charmaine Morales, RN, UNAC/UHCP President. “This fight was always about our patients and the public good, and we’ve made meaningful progress to ensure caregivers have the time and resources necessary to deliver safe, high-quality care.” 

The new contracts are effective upon ratification and will expire on September 30, 2029.

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