Skip to Content
News

No kings protests draw thousands across the Coachella Valley

By
Published 2:08 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – Thousands of people gathered in Palm Springs on Saturday as part of a nationwide “No Kings” protest movement taking place across the United States.

Large crowds filled the streets near City Hall, with organizers estimating more than 6,500 people attended the Palm Springs rally. The demonstration stood out as one of the larger events nationwide, as participants lined the streets holding signs and drawing attention from passing drivers.

Across the Coachella Valley, similar protests were held in Palm Desert and Cathedral City, where thousands more residents showed up in support of the movement. Intersections and sidewalks were filled with demonstrators, reflecting a strong regional turnout.

The events were part of a coordinated national day of action, with rallies organized in cities across the country. The demonstrations aimed to bring awareness to concerns about the country’s direction and encourage people to stay engaged in civic matters.

Local organizers say the protests are just the beginning, with efforts expected to continue through voter outreach and community organizing in the coming months.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Timothy Foster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.