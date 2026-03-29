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‘Name Tag’ premieres at AmDocs Film Festival exploring identity through poetry

KESQ
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today at 6:45 PM
Published 6:43 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – A new short film made its debut at the Palm Springs Cultural Center this week, bringing a personal poem to life on the big screen.

“Name Tag,” written by Crystal Harrell and directed by Kent Kay, follows an emerging poet as she navigates self-doubt and the challenges of self-expression. What began as a personal poem quickly evolved into a fully realized visual story, showcasing the power of collaboration in filmmaking.

Kay said that when he first heard the poem, he immediately envisioned the images for a short film, recognizing the story’s potential beyond a simple reading. Harrell described the project as an exploration of identity and shared human experiences, emphasizing the importance of translating those emotions into art on the screen.

The project came together in just a few weeks, with a one-day shoot that highlighted the value of teamwork and mentorship in filmmaking. Both Harrell and Kay noted that the film’s premiere is only the beginning, as new projects are already in production.

“Name Tag” aims to inspire other young filmmakers to share their voices while giving audiences a moving glimpse into the journey of self-discovery and creative expression.

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