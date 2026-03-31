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Police: Man found dead outside burning Indio home likely died by suicide

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Updated
today at 1:33 PM
Published 1:07 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - An Indio man found dead outside a burning house likely took his own life, possibly after igniting the blaze, authorities said today.   

The fatality occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Monday in the 82000 block of Via Turin, near Via Genoa, according to the Indio Police Department.   

Sgt. Abe Plata said Riverside County Fire Department crews and patrol officers were sent to the cul-de-sac after receiving reports of a single-story residence in flames.

"They discovered a 68-year-old man outside the residence,'' Plata said. "Preliminary evidence (indicated) the male ... died by suicide. No other individuals were located at the property."  

The man's identity was not immediately disclosed.   

Firefighters got the blaze under control within the hour. Surrounding homes were not impacted.   

The fatality and fire remained under investigation Tuesday.

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