Skip to Content
News

Women in Journalism: Celebrating local voices in news

By
New
Published 7:46 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Women make up nearly 45% of local TV newsrooms in America. Here in our valley, the work of female journalists has been crucial to getting answers for the community.

This Women's History Month, News Channel 3's Athena Jreij highlights some of our desert's very own and their message to other women.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Athena Jreij

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.