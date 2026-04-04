Coachella Valley Firebirds clinch 2026 Calder Cup Playoff berth

COCOACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Firebirds have sealed their spot in the Calder Cup Playoff after the Tucson Roadrunners fell to the Henderson Silver Knights 5-4 in regulation.

There were three scenarios the Firebirds could have to reach the postseason, just needing one to come true on Saturday. Another option was for Coachella Valley to beat Abbotsford on Saturday, but the Tucson and Henderson game ended before the Firebirds.

Another outcome that could've secured the playoffs for the Firebirds was a win against the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday. What should be a fairy easy game between the Pacific Division No. 4 Coachella Valley and No. 10 Abbotsford, was the opposite.

The teams seemed equally match throughout the majority of the game, with a scoreless first period and tying for shots on goal at 26.

The Firebirds were the first on the board for the night with a goal from Carson Rehkopf at 6:21 for 1-0. But the Canucks quickly gained momentum, burying two goals after Rehkopf for the lead at 2-0.

Coachella Valley secured their spot in the playoffs heading into the third period, but that didn't lesson the tension for a win against Abbotsford. J.R. Avon came in for a tie at 3:12, netting the puck off a rebound.

The Firebirds sealed the deal with a goal just over a minute into overtime with Tyson Jugnauth. Coachella Valley takes the win 3-2 and will now head back to Acrisure Arena for one game on Wednesday against Henderson.

Stay with News Channel 3 for all of your Coachella Valley Firebirds coverage.