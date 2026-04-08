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Attendees say short term rentals are canceling days before Coachella festival, leaving some stranded

Acquired Through MGN Online on 04/10/2018
Coachella
Acquired Through MGN Online on 04/10/2018
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today at 11:44 AM
Published 11:00 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Out of town Coachella festival-goers say there's a trend of canceled short term rental reservations just days before the festival. 

Now, many say they're left without a place to stay, and are scrambling as prices rise. 

News Channel 3 looked into listings on Airbnb for Coachella weekend 1, and found reservations ranging from $2,000-$20,000 for the weekend.

Tonight, News Channel 3 is speaking with one woman who says she lost her reservation, and experts on their warnings for others.

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Athena Jreij

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