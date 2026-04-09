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CA gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell cancels Palm Desert town hall

Alex Wroblewski
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Published 1:10 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A town hall hosted by Congressional representative and gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell, scheduled for Thursday in Palm Desert, was canceled.

News Channel 3 was given late notice that the event was canceled due to illness.

Representative Dr. Raul Ruiz was set to join Swalwell, a democrat who is leading in recent polls alongside Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco.

The town hall was set to focus on seniors and Swalwell's campaign promises of lowering costs and increasing public safety in California.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

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