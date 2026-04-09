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Coachella residents push back on proposed data center

By
New
Published 5:21 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Dozens of residents showed up at Wednesday's Coachella City Council meeting to voice their opposition against a proposed 240 acre data center.

While limited details are available about the project, residents say it could take shape on an agricultural lot at the corner of 52nd Avenue and Filmore in Coachella.

The city has not responded to questions sent by News Channel 3, but did post this informative graphic to their social media about the project.

Tune in tonight at 10 and 11 p.m. as News Channel 3 speaks with residents and digs deeper into the proposal.

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Athena Jreij

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