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Firebirds fighting for playoff positioning in final week of regular season

KESQ
By
New
Published 10:37 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- Just three games remain in the regular season for the Coachella Valley Firebirds, with plenty at stake in the final week.

The Firebirds are currently 4th in the Pacific Division with 84 points on the season, looking to finish in the top 4 of the division to secure home ice in the first round of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Click HERE for the full standings.

Final week schedule:

  • Tuesday, April 14 at San Jose
  • Saturday, April 18 at San Diego
  • Sunday, April 19 vs Abbotsford

The Firebirds have made the playoffs in all four seasons as a franchise, including back-to-back trips to the Calder Cup Finals in the first two seasons. Last year, Coachella Valley was ousted in the second round by the Canucks.

Coachella Valley has lost to the eventual Calder Cup champion in all three of their previous playoff appearances.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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