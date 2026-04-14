Firebirds beat Barracuda 4-1, pick up pivotal points in divisional standings

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Firebirds defeated the Barracuda Tuesday night in San Jose by a final score of 4-1.

Coachella Valley struck early, scoring twice in a 51-second span in the first period.

Logan Morrison opened the scoring at 5:21 before John Hayden followed at 6:12 to give the Firebirds a 2-0 lead after one.

Following a scoreless second period, San Jose cut into the deficit early in the third period on a 5-on-3 power-play goal from Quentin Musty.

The Firebirds responded late, as Cooper Marody restored the two-goal lead at 12:33 before adding his second of the game at 14:48 to seal the 4-1 final.

Logan Terness made 34 saves on 35 shots in net for Coachella Valley to pick up his first win in the American Hockey League.

Click HERE to view the game’s full box score.

With the win, the Firebirds’ record improves to 40-24-6-0.

Coachella Valley heads to San Diego to battle the Gulls this Saturday, April 18th. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.

With just two games remaining in the regular season, Coachella Valley travels to San Diego on Saturday, April 18 against the Gulls. Puck drop is at 6pm.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.