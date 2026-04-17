Coachella traffic building as local businesses see big surge

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Traffic is expected to ramp up across Indio as Coachella weekend two gets underway — and local businesses say they’re already feeling the impact.

“It’s been hectic… it’s been a little chaotic… but it’s been really, really busy overall,” said Matthew Ortega, co-owner of Everbloom Coffee.

From coffee shops to stores, business owners say the rush started before weekend one and hasn’t slowed down. Many say they’ve spent months preparing — staffing up and stocking inventory — to handle the influx of visitors.

Locals are noticing the difference, too.

“With all the traffic coming in… the lines are a lot longer… the energy has shifted," resident Givoanni Cardena said.

That surge is expected to carry over onto the roads throughout the day.

The main festival entrance is near Avenue 49 and Monroe, while friends, family, and taxi drop-offs are being directed to Avenue 52 and Madison.

Drivers heading to general parking will be routed just north of the festival grounds, with entrances off Avenue 49 and Avenue 50 — areas expected to see the heaviest congestion.

Traffic is also expected to spike late at night as festivalgoers leave, with some performances running as late as midnight.

Officials are urging people to plan ahead, leave early, and expect delays throughout the day.