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Cierra Wendy’s de San Luis, Arizona a pocos meses de su apertura

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Published 1:25 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – El restaurante de comida rápida Wendy’s ubicado en San Luis, Arizona, cerró oficialmente sus puertas el pasado 30 de marzo, sorprendiendo a la comunidad local debido a que la sucursal tenía apenas unos meses de haber sido inaugurada.

Este cierre se enmarca dentro de una estrategia más amplia de la cadena Wendy’s, que contempla la clausura de entre un 5% y un 6% de sus restaurantes en Estados Unidos, lo que equivale aproximadamente a entre 300 y 360 ubicaciones durante el primer semestre de 2026. De acuerdo con informes de la compañía dados a conocer a inicios de este año, estas medidas forman parte del plan de transformación denominado “Project Fresh”, cuyo objetivo es mejorar la rentabilidad del negocio.

La empresa ha señalado que los cierres están enfocados principalmente en sucursales con un desempeño consistentemente bajo, tras una disminución significativa en las ventas registrada durante 2025.

El caso de San Luis, Arizona, ha llamado particularmente la atención, ya que la unidad llevaba poco tiempo en operación antes de su cierre definitivo, lo que ha generado incertidumbre entre residentes y clientes habituales de la zona.

Hasta el momento, la compañía no ha dado detalles específicos sobre el futuro del inmueble ni si existen planes para reabrir en esa ubicación o en áreas cercanas.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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