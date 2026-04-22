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Comité de Bienestar celebra ceremonia de corte de listón y entrega 8 viviendas en San Luis, Arizona

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Published 1:24 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – El Comité de Bienestar llevó a cabo esta mañana, en punto de las 10:30 a.m., una emotiva ceremonia de corte de listón para celebrar la entrega oficial de ocho viviendas correspondientes al grupo 86 del programa Self-Help, patrocinado por USDA Rural Development.

El evento reunió a familias beneficiarias, representantes de la organización y miembros de la comunidad, quienes se dieron cita para conmemorar este importante logro que impulsa el acceso a vivienda digna.

Durante la ceremonia, se destacó el esfuerzo y compromiso de las familias participantes, quienes contribuyeron activamente en la construcción de sus propios hogares como parte del modelo de autoayuda.

El programa Self-Help, respaldado por USDA Rural Development, tiene como objetivo apoyar a familias de bajos ingresos para que puedan convertirse en propietarios de vivienda mediante un esquema de colaboración comunitaria y asistencia técnica.

Autoridades y organizadores resaltaron la importancia de este tipo de iniciativas, que no solo facilitan el acceso a vivienda, sino que también fortalecen el tejido social y promueven la estabilidad familiar.

Con la entrega de estas ocho viviendas, el Comité de Bienestar reafirma su compromiso de continuar trabajando en beneficio de la comunidad, creando oportunidades que mejoren la calidad de vida de las familias en la región.

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