Skip to Content
News

Detienen a hombre por la muerte de su madre

By
New
Published 1:24 PM

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – Un joven de 27 años de edad, identificado como Matthew “N”, fue detenido por la policía municipal, por ser presunto responsable de causar la muerte de su madre, la noche del jueves, en el ejido Distrito Federal del Valle de Mexicali.

De acuerdo a un comunicado de prensa, emitido por la corporación, esto se suscitó tras una discusión . La víctima fue encontrada sin vida con heridas graves en su domicilio.

Testigos señalaron que el sospechoso, huyó a pie del lugar, lo que activó un operativo de búsqueda. Fue localizado caminando sobre la Carretera Estatal No. 3, cerca del ejido Monterrey.

El joven es originario de Loma Linda, California, fue trasladado a la comandancia de Guadalupe Victoria y puesto a disposición de las autoridades.

Se informó que cuenta con antecedentes como paciente psiquiátrico.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.