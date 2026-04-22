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Exitosa Feria de Salud #74 organizada por comité de bien estar y el departamento de salud del condado de Yuma.

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Published 1:24 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – Hoy se llevó a cabo con éxito la Feria de Salud #74, organizada por el Comité de Bienestar en coordinación con el Departamento de Salud del Condado de Yuma.

El evento se realizó en un horario de 9:00 a.m. a 12:00 p.m. en San Luis Arizona, brindando una amplia gama de servicios gratuitos a la comunidad.

Durante la jornada, se aplicaron vacunas contra la influenza, tétano y neumonía, así como vacunas generales para niños, todas sin costo para los asistentes. Además, se ofrecieron servicios del Consulado de México, facilitando trámites importantes para la población.

Los participantes también tuvieron acceso a exámenes de salud como pruebas de VIH, colesterol, presión arterial y glucosa, contribuyendo a la detección temprana y prevención de enfermedades. Asimismo, se brindaron servicios para la certificación en CPR (reanimación cardiopulmonar), orientación sobre Medicare e inscripción al mercado de seguros de salud.

La feria incluyó asesoría legal dirigida a trabajadores agrícolas y apoyo en asuntos relacionados con el IRS. De igual manera, se promovieron programas de salud enfocados en la prevención de enfermedades crónicas, así como servicios especializados para mujeres embarazadas y en etapa de postparto.

Finalmente, se ofreció información y apoyo para personas que enfrentan problemas de consumo de sustancias, reforzando el compromiso de las instituciones organizadoras con el bienestar integral de la comunidad.

La Feria de Salud #74 reafirma la importancia de acercar servicios esenciales de salud y apoyo social a la población, fomentando una comunidad más informada y saludable.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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