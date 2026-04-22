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Inauguran Little Stars Daycare en San Luis, Arizona

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Published 2:44 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – Este día se llevó a cabo la inauguración oficial de Little Stars Daycare, un nuevo espacio dedicado al cuidado y desarrollo infantil en la comunidad de San Luis.

La propietaria, Patricia Pérez, celebró la apertura como un logro significativo tras años de trabajo y dedicación en el área. El evento contó con el respaldo del programa Americas SBDC Arizona, así como de Arizona Western College y Arizona Western Entrepreneurial College, instituciones que brindaron asesoría y apoyo durante el proceso de establecimiento del negocio.

El tradicional corte de listón se realizó a las 12:00 p.m., marcando oficialmente el inicio de operaciones de la guardería. Familiares, amigos y miembros de la comunidad se dieron cita para acompañar este importante momento.

Little Stars Daycare está ubicado en 690 N. 10th Ave., en San Luis, Arizona, dentro de la sección de Departamentos Bienestar. El centro busca ofrecer un ambiente seguro, educativo y acogedor para niños, contribuyendo al bienestar de las familias locales.

Con esta apertura, se fortalece la oferta de servicios de cuidado infantil en la región, impulsando además el emprendimiento local.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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