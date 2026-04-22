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Organizan limpieza en el Centro de Calexico 

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Published 1:25 PM

Carolina Garcia

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – Diversos líderes comunitarios, junto con el jefe de policía Rafael Orozco y el alcalde Víctor Legaspi, se reunieron este martes en la policía de la ciudad Calexico para definir acciones enfocadas en el mejoramiento de la ciudad, la mas proxima es una jornada de limpieza programada para el 2 de mayo en el área del Downtown.

Antes del encuentro, Javier González, presidente de la Comisión Asesora de la Policía de Calexico,  destacó en entrevista para Telemundo la importancia de la participación ciudadana, señalando que el gobierno no puede hacerlo solo. La limpieza se enfocará especialmente en zonas comerciales próximas a la calle Imperial, donde se acumula basura.

También se establecieron medidas para garantizar la seguridad de los estudiantes participantes, en su mayoría de Calexico High School.

La jornada estará abierta a todos los residentes, resaltando el papel clave de la comunidad en el mejoramiento de la ciudad.

Además de que se concretó la fecha del National Night Out y una reunión con autoridades de seguridad de la ciudad y el condado.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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