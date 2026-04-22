Skip to Content
News

Realizan Protesta pidiendo justicia para “Leyla” en San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora

By
New
Published 1:26 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Mexico (KYMA) – La mañana de este jueves 9 de abril se llevó a cabo una marcha pacífica en San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, en la que decenas de ciudadanos se reunieron para exigir justicia en el caso de Leyla, una menor asesinada en septiembre de 2025.

La movilización inició alrededor de las 8:00 de la mañana en el cruce de la avenida Zaragoza y calle 35, donde familiares, amigos y miembros de la comunidad se congregaron portando prendas y distintivos en color morado y blanco como símbolo de apoyo y solidaridad con la familia de la víctima.

Durante la marcha, los asistentes dieron un recorrido con pancartas y consignas en las que exigían una revisión del caso, señalando su inconformidad con la sentencia emitida recientemente por un juez en contra de las responsables del crimen.

De acuerdo con la resolución judicial, las agresoras quienes eran menores de edad al momento de los hechos recibieron sanciones que han sido calificadas por la familia como insuficientes. Una de ellas fue sentenciada a menos de tres años de internamiento, mientras que la otra obtuvo una medida de libertad asistida, además de establecerse una compensación económica para los familiares de la víctima.

Sin embargo, la madre de Leyla expresó que tanto las penas como la indemnización no corresponden a la gravedad del delito ni al daño causado, por lo que reiteró su exigencia de que el caso sea reconsiderado y se impongan sanciones más severas.

La manifestación se desarrolló de manera pacífica y tuvo como principal objetivo mantener visible el caso ante la opinión pública, así como presionar a las autoridades para que se haga justicia. Participantes señalaron la importancia de que este tipo de hechos no queden impunes y de que se fortalezcan las medidas legales en casos que involucren a menores de edad.

La familia de Leyla agradeció el respaldo de la comunidad y aseguró que continuará con las acciones necesarias para buscar justicia por la joven.

Realizan Protesta pidiendo justicia para Leyla en San Luis Rio Colorado

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.