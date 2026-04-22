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San Luis Arizona se prepara para el esperado Asado & Brew Festival este fin de semana

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Published 1:26 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – Todo está listo para que mañana se celebre el esperado Asado & Brew Festival en la ciudad de San Luis, un evento que promete reunir a cientos de asistentes en torno a la gastronomía, la música y la cultura local.

El festival tendrá como sede el Joe Orduño Park, donde las actividades se desarrollarán en un horario de 3:00 de la tarde a 11:00 de la noche.

El evento contará con la participación de diversos parrilleros y cervecerías artesanales, quienes ofrecerán una amplia variedad de cortes de carne, platillos al asador y bebidas para todos los gustos.

Además de la oferta culinaria, los asistentes podrán disfrutar de música en vivo, actividades familiares y espacios recreativos diseñados para todas las edades. Organizadores destacaron que el evento busca fomentar la convivencia comunitaria y apoyar a negocios locales.

Se espera una importante afluencia de público, por lo que se recomienda llegar con anticipación, mantenerse hidratado y seguir las indicaciones de seguridad.

Con un ambiente festivo y sabores únicos, el Asado & Brew Festival se perfila como uno de los eventos más destacados del fin de semana en la región fronteriza.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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