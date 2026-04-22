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Sustracción de menor genera asesinato

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Published 1:26 PM

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – La madre de un menor de 2 años de edad, identificada como “Selina”, fue detenida al presuntamente sustraer a su hijo de una vivienda en la Colonia Hidalgo y generar el homicidio del tío del menor.

Tras los hechos, se implementó un operativo de búsqueda en coordinación con autoridades de Estados Unidos, incluyendo la DEA y el FBI, debido a que la mujer cuenta con doble ciudadanía.

La sospechosa fue detenida la noche del sábado en Mexicali y el menor fue localizado sano y salvo, se confirmó que la víctima es cuñado de un agente estatal, quien es padre del menor.

De acuerdo con la policía, tanto el homicidio como la sustracción del menor estarían relacionados con un conflicto familiar.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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