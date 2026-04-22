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Woman’s Improvement celebra su 118 aniversario

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Published 1:25 PM

Carolina Garcia

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – Como parte de la conmemoración de su 118 aniversario, la agrupación presidida por Rosie Fernandez, realizó una exposición como muestra de su historia con prendas, accesorios y documentos de sus fundadoras, se trata de un recorrido por la historia de las mujeres que fueron pioneras en el desarrollo humano de la ciudad. 

Integrantes como Pinky Perrone integrante y Ana Rosa Renison, quien es historiadora,  resaltaron la importancia de preservar sus orígenes y reconocer el impacto de las primeras mujeres en la región.

“Se movían en el Valle Imperial y no puedo decir que nosotras. Yo tengo que decir ellas movían” dijo Pinky Perrone, quién habló con orgullo sobre sus pioneras.

A lo largo de su trayectoria, la organización ha otorgado más de 50 becas a estudiantes, actualmente apoyando a seis jóvenes con ayuda económica durante cuatro años.

El club, integrado hoy por 35 mujeres de distintos perfiles, desde líderes comunitarias hasta profesionistas, continúa promoviendo el empoderamiento femenino y el servicio social, con la intención de sumar a más integrantes y fortalecer su labor en la comunidad.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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