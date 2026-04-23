Dispute over Anza duck sanctuary deepens as co-buyer describes disturbing conditions

ANZA, Calif. (KESQ) A dispute involving a duck sanctuary operator in Anza is growing more complicated, as News Channel 3 learns new details about a property deal gone wrong and hears from a woman who co-signed the purchase contract that never went through.

Earlier this month, Riverside County Department of Animal Services accepted the voluntary relinquishment of nearly 500 ducks from Howard Berkowitz's current Anza property, citing overcrowding and improper husbandry. Berkowitz cooperated with the county to coordinate placement of the animals. The department says its animal welfare investigation is ongoing.

That is not the only property raising questions.

News Channel 3 has learned that Berkowitz took formal possession of a separate Anza property on Bautista Canyon Road on Nov. 1, 2024, under a purchase agreement with the Yang family. The family says Berkowitz began missing payments.

The Yang family says they first learned about conditions on their property when a family member drove past and saw a notice posted on the gate. Code enforcement fines were later assessed against the property. The purchase agreement ultimately fell through.

In early Feb. 2026, a warrant was served at the Bautista Canyon Road property. Berkowitz told officers he no longer lived there, and that the ducks were gone.

Officers documented accumulated rubbish, bird feed bags, cardboard, and the outlines of former enclosures visible on the ground. Five structures were condemned and red-tagged that day the garage, the mobile home, the mobile home addition, a shed, and a coop.

The Yang family says the sanctuary destroyed the property and they are now working to repair and recover the land.

Realtor Steve Snow represented both the Yang family and Berkowitz under a dual representation agreement in that deal.

The Yang family tells News Channel 3 that Snow informed them Berkowitz would bring 60 ducks to the property. They say he arrived with 600, and that number later grew to more than 1,000. Berkowitz disputes that, telling News Channel 3 that Snow told the family from the beginning it would be 600 ducks.

Berkowitz also told News Channel 3 the property was already damaged when he took over due to a prior marijuana grow operation. The Yang family denies that claim.

News Channel 3 contacted Snow several times and left voicemails. He has not responded.

Now a Mountain Center mother who co-signed that purchase contract is speaking out. Jill Peebles tells News Channel 3 she knew Berkowitz through Facebook and had never seen his operation before she showed up with her daughter to help transport birds to the Bautista Canyon Road property at night.

"He just threw them into a garage — a two-car detached garage — no ventilation at all — and locked them up," Peebles said. "And then the next night he would bring more and more. When you opened the door, it knocked you out. You couldn't even breathe."

Peebles says she believes Berkowitz is a hoarder. She cut ties after approximately two and a half months and says she sought counseling because the ordeal was so traumatic. The Yang family tells News Channel 3 they had no idea Peebles was ever on that contract.

A police report has also been filed in connection with the property. News Channel 3 is continuing to work to determine who filed it.

Steve Snow has still not responded to News Channel 3's repeated requests for comment.

News Channel 3 continues to investigate. This is a developing story.