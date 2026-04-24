Flying Free: Firebirds fan Jim Leckliter finds safe haven through hockey

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- "I never had that welcome feeling before. I've always been judged. I come from a very rural community in the Midwest, and people were not kind to me growing up," said Firebirds fan Jim Leckliter.

This is just one of the thousands of seats inside Acrisure Arena. To many of us, it's just a place to sit. But in a world where not everyone has a seat, for Jim Leckliter, it represents so much more.

"A community, a sense of belonging. It doesn't matter where in the valley you're from, it doesn't matter who you are, you're here to support the team and the sport, and for those 2.5 hours a night that I'm here, I feel the safest, I feel the most welcome and for me, that has been just life altering to a point where I'm actually trying to learn to play the sport," said Leckliter.

Jim's passion for hockey has continued to grow over the years, but it was back in the very first year of the Firebirds franchise during the playoffs, when fate found a fan for life.

"Didn't play sports, follow sports, and when the team came to the valley, I was really interested. During the first season, I just kept asking friends, Let's go to a game. Let's go to a game, and I didn't know much, so I finally got tired of waiting. And during the playoffs, the first season, my first time I came, I was over in 107. And then the second game I came over here in 109 at the glass, and this was the deal. I caught a game, official game pack, and for me that was a sign that this is where I was meant to be," said Leckliter.

Ever since then, Jim hasn't looked back. He is the Firebirds, and the Firebirds are him.

"When hockey is over, I feel like I'm actually go through withdrawals. My schedule really revolves around the team. I call it my weekly Coachella Valley Firebirds therapy," said Leckliter." The Firebirds have provided a place of comfort and a place of acceptance. And I'll always be thankful for that."

While Jim has found his sanctuary, he recognizes that others might still be searching for theirs, encouraging them to take a leap of faith.

"Don't be afraid. You know, that was me. I wasn't sure and I kept waiting for friends and I got tired of waiting, and then I came, I had the best experience, and it's just never stopped. It's been like the honeymoon for 3 years," said Leckliter.

Leckliter tells Sports Director Blake Arthur that he plans to attend the Firebirds playoff game against the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday, April 25.

The Firebirds are facing elimination, following a loss in Game 1 in this best-of-3 series.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

