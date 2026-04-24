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Stagecoach Music Festival attendees brave strong winds heading into weekend

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today at 9:51 PM
Published 9:44 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Thousands of Stagecoach concertgoers are preparing for dusty winds this weekend, with KESQ First Alert Meteorologists projecting gusts up to 60 mph.

It comes the final weekend of the desert's festival season, and many are gearing up for blowing dust and dry conditions on the Empire Polo Grounds.

"This bag may look small, but it's overstuffed. So I have my bandana and my hand sanitizer. We're ready. There's a merch tent, so if it gets cold, we'll probably buy a sweater," a group of friends said heading into the grounds.

For many, it's not their first rodeo.

"SOT – Bring the wind. Kick the dust up. Let's get it going. Let's have some fun. I take liquid IV and ibuprofen. I’m 40 years old," Tim Wagenseller said.

For Indio Police, the country music is also a come down from their busiest time of year. Sgt. Abe Plata says the smooth sailing is thanks to coordination across multiple law enforcement agencies.

"We’re all on the same channel so we can communicate with each other. We also communicate with Goldenvoice and other security personnel working the event," Sgt. Plata said.

The festival continues through Sunday evening, with headliner Post Malone closing out the weekend.

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Athena Jreij

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