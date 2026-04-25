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Stagecoach evacuated due to high winds

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New
Published 8:11 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) — Due to severe weather conditions Stagecoach attendees were asked to evacuate at 7:46pm.

Event organizers are asking attendees to exit the event site and move to vehicles or protected areas outside of the event site for safety from debris that may be tossed by heavy winds.

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Jonathan Ramont

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