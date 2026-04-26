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Public asked to stay clear of Palm Springs Police scene

KESQ
By
New
Published 3:54 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs Police are asking the public to stay clear of an active scene near San Rafael between North Indian Canyon and McCarthy Road.

The area has heavy police presence.

Stick with News Channel 3 for the latest updates as a news crew is on the way.

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Athena Jreij

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