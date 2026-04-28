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Calder Cup Playoffs: Firebirds ready for second round showdown against rival Reign

KESQ/Firebirds
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Published 7:29 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- After earning a first-round series win over Bakersfield in three games, the Firebirds are now onto the second round, set to face off against the Ontario Reign.

The No. 1 seeded Reign, who won the regular season division crown, earned a bye in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Ontario will have home ice advantage in this best-of-5 series, which starts Wednesday, April 29 at Toyota Arena. Puck drop is at 7pm.

See the full series schedule below.

During the regular season, Ontario was 5-1-2 against Coachella Valley. The Reign also set a franchise record for home wins this season with a 26-6-2-2 record at Toyota Arena.

This series marks just the second time that the two teams have met during postseason play. Coachella Valley swept Ontario 3-0 in the Pacific Division Finals during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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