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PSPD says robot technology helps de-escalate standoffs 

Edward Nerey
By
Published 10:36 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - In two recent standoffs involving suspects across the Valley, the Regional SWAT Team and local police departments have used technology to de-escalate incidents. 

Namely, wireless robots have entered homes or buildings to scope out the scene before officers do. 

Tune in this evening at 6 for a full story on how the department uses the technology, and why it may be changing soon.

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