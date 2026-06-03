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Fritz Burns Park reopens in La Quinta after $8 million renovation

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Updated
today at 6:38 PM
Published 6:29 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - Fritz Burns Park has officially reopened after a three-year renovation project that city leaders say modernizes one of La Quinta's most-used community spaces.

City officials celebrated the reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the park, which underwent more than $8 million in improvements.

The project included upgrades to the pool area, playground, parking lot, restrooms, landscaping and accessibility features throughout the park. Funding came from a combination of grants, Measure G sales tax revenue and city funds.

La Quinta Mayor Linda Evans said the renovations were designed to improve the park for residents of all ages while maintaining it as a community gathering place.

For Ronald Moreno, one of the project's designers, the reopening carried special significance. Moreno grew up in La Quinta and helped guide the project from its early planning stages through completion.

"It's been months of anticipation, maybe years of anticipation, but just being here and seeing people and seeing everybody so happy with the results, it makes me very, very proud," Moreno said.

Residents say the reopening comes at an important time as summer temperatures begin to rise.

"Not everybody has the opportunity to have a pool in their yard or their community. And so this is just a wonderful place for the kids," said La Quinta resident Tracy Townsend.

City officials say the renovated park is now open to the public and will host recreational programs throughout the summer.

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Dakota Makinen

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