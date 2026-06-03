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Prosecutors reach settlement with Loma Linda University Health over waste disposal violations

MGN
By
New
Published 3:41 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - A lawsuit against Loma Linda University Health stemming from alleged improper disposal of hazardous waste and confidential medical records was settled after the provider agreed to pay $7.5 million in penalties and modify its procedures to meet compliance standards, prosecutors said today.

The pretrial settlement was reached in recent weeks between Loma Linda and the Riverside County and San Bernardino County district attorney's offices. The agreement was formalized during a hearing in San Bernardino County Superior Court last month.

The civil action was initiated in April 2022 after an investigation revealed Loma Linda University Health Network staff had allegedly discarded "pharmaceutical waste, batteries, aerosol cans, medical waste and documents containing protected health information'' in regular trash receptacles, bound for landfills, instead of in appropriate containers designed for hazardous waste, which state law requires, according to the plaintiffs.   

In the case of medical records bearing patients' personal details, they were supposed to be shredded or rendered unreadable prior to disposal, prosecutors said.  

Requests for comment from the health system were not immediately answered. Loma Linda operates several facilities in Riverside County.   

"During the investigation, Loma Linda University Health cooperated with prosecutors and undertook significant corrective actions, including a system-wide overhaul of its waste management program, modifications to employee training and improvements to waste handling procedures,'' the DA's Office stated.   

The pretrial agreement's terms include a permanent injunction stipulating that the defendants establish and maintain a "comprehensive compliance program," at a cost of about $3 million. Failure to satisfy the injunction's requirements could result in an additional $1 million penalty, according to the prosecution.  

Out of the settlement total, Riverside County will receive $2.8 million, a sum that combines penalties and reimbursement for investigative costs.

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