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Local organizations work to combat senior isolation in the valley

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Published 10:17 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) — While the Coachella Valley is home to a large population of older adults, many seniors face a challenge that often goes unseen: social isolation.

Health experts say loneliness can have serious effects on both mental and physical well-being, increasing the risk of depression, cognitive decline, heart disease, and other health issues.

Local organizations, including the Cathedral City Senior Center, are working to address the problem by offering programs designed to keep older adults engaged and connected. From group activities and wellness classes to volunteer opportunities and social gatherings, these programs provide seniors with ways to build relationships and remain active.

The need for connection can become even more important during the summer months, when extreme desert temperatures make it difficult for many seniors to spend time outdoors. Community centers and indoor programs offer safe spaces where older adults can socialize, exercise, and participate in activities while staying out of the heat.

Health officials say staying socially connected can improve quality of life and help seniors maintain both their physical and emotional health. As summer approaches, local leaders encourage older adults and their families to explore available community resources aimed at keeping seniors active, engaged, and connected year-round.

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Timothy Foster

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