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Palm Springs Police Department to launch gun safety storage program

KESQ
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Published 3:26 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A gun safety program designed to prevent gun violence and fatalities will be launched by the Palm Springs Police Department, it was announced today.  

The Pierce's Pledge Gun Safety Storage Program was founded after Lesley Hu's 9-year-old son, Pierce, was shot and killed by his father in San Francisco.

"We created Pierce's Pledge to prevent the kind of tragedy our family endured,'' Hu said in a statement. "Our partnership with law enforcement sends a powerful message that protecting children and families during volatile circumstances is a shared responsibility."

Through the program, local residents can voluntarily surrender their firearms to be held at the department for up to a year at no cost, and owners can reclaim their property or decide to sell or transfer the title to a federally licensed dealer after the year ends.

"Providing a secure option for voluntary firearm storage can help prevent tragedy and give families an important resource when circumstances at home change,'' Deputy Chief Kyle Stjerne said in a statement.

The department stated Friday will mark the 12th annual National Gun Violence Awareness Day and the start of Wear Orange weekend, two events that helps raise awareness about gun violence.

The department will present the program to city council during a council meeting on Wednesday, police said.

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