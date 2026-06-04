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Questions remain over Flock cameras in Desert Hot Springs

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Published 1:09 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is responding to growing community questions about its use of Flock Safety cameras and other surveillance technology.

In a message to residents, Police Chief Steven Shaw said the cameras help officers locate stolen vehicles, find missing people, and generate investigative leads. Shaw also stated the technology is not used for immigration enforcement or to monitor the daily activities of law-abiding residents.

The statement comes amid ongoing questions from some residents about privacy, data collection, and oversight.

News Channel 3 is taking a closer look at how Flock cameras work, what information they collect, and what records are available to the public.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full report.

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Dakota Makinen

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