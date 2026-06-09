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For some valley seniors, staying cool comes at a cost

KESQ
By
Published 10:30 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — As triple-digit temperatures settle into the Coachella Valley, some seniors are facing difficult decisions about how to stay cool while managing the costs that come with it.

For older adults living on fixed incomes, running an air conditioner throughout the summer can significantly increase monthly utility bills. Community organizations say the challenge can force some seniors to make tough choices as temperatures rise.

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Dakota Makinen

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